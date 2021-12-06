Duffuor explains why Mahama cannot be part of his ‘make NDC stronger’ campaign

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has revealed why former president, John Dramani Mahama, is not part of his ‘make NDC stronger’ campaign.



He explained that John Dramani Mahama is ‘too big’ to be part of his ‘make NDC stronger’ campaign.



“You cannot use your former president, he’s too big, we should respect him,” he stressed.



Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV on Monday, the former finance minister said the focus of the campaign is to support the party from the grassroots.



“It’s dear to my heart. We must strengthen the branches because we have huge challenges. We should fund the branches, strengthen the branches to be able to do these jobs for us because that is where the power is, and the strength is,” he said.



Dr Duffuor’s presidential ambition came to light after he was seen canvassing for more supporters for the opposition NDC in a one-minute-twenty-one-second video.



Although his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to open nominations for the presidential race ahead of the 2024 elections, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana who was the finance minister under the Mills’ administration, said he would welcome a decision by delegates of the NDC to make him the presidential candidate for the party in the next general elections.



“I was the Finance Minister so I was in politics but we have not started talking about the NDC presidential race yet if we get there and I am given the nod why not,” he said.



