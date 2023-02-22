Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu expected to pick forms on Thursdays

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu are expected to file nomination papers for the NDC flagbearer elections on Thursday.



This, was revealed by the Chairman of the Internal Elections Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kakra Essamuah, who shared the itinerary for Thursday, February 23.



Dr Kwabena Duffuor is expected to pick his form first in the morning then later Kojo Bonsu.



On Wednesday morning, Joshua Alabi picked up the forms on behalf of the former president, including those of the national chairmen of various regions.



This was barely 24 hours after he declared his intention to run for president in the 2024 general election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Mr. Mahama made the formal announcement when he met with the Minority caucus at his Cantonment office on Tuesday.



Joshua Alabi presented a Cheque of GHc30,000 as a nomination fee.



He expected to pay an amount of GHC500,000 as filing fee.



The election is expected to take off on May 13 in various constituencies across the country.



