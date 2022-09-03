Duffour will conquer Ahotor obstacles to shame detractors - Group

General News of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A group of national Democratic Congress (NDC) Branch Executives in the Greater Accra region have rallied behind former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, in stand-up objection to attempts by the national executives of the party to frustrate a popular self-help project that Duffuor is grandfathering for the betterment of party grassroots.



In a statement, the Executives, led by Mr. Francis Anyidoho, vowed their unflinching support to Dr. Duffuor and his ‘Ahotor’ project, saying they will serve the vision until it becomes triumphant.“As for the detractors, we have these words for them – we want them to know we know what they and their pay master, are up to. But whether they like it or not, Duffuor will conquer all the obstacles they are putting on his way because of the Ahotor project and in the end, they will bow their heads in shame.”



The statement was signed by Mr. Anyidoho, the party’s Branch Executive for Down City at Tema in the Greater Accra Region. “Dr. Duffuor will overcome because his plans are good and well-intentioned, and good will always triumph over evil,” it added.



The statement is apparently in response to a recent awkward suggestion by the national Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampfo, that Dr. Duffuor submit the ‘Ahotor’ project to the leadership of the party to run it rather than run it alone.



Ofosu-Ampofo has refused to really make sense with the suggestion in the view of many but apparently, his implication is that Duffuor would involve the party if he is really loyal and concerned about the marginalization of its grassroots.But the suggestion has stirred up anger against the party’s leadership which has long failed to structure any worthwhile program to help party members and loyalists have sources of livelihood.



While pouring scorn on Ofosu-Ampofo over the unpopular directive to Duffuor, critics have not left out former President John Mahama who is seen as the crafty Joe hiding in the shadows and pulling the puppet strings that is making Ofosu-Ampofo go after Duffuor and his Ahotor project.



“We want John Mahama to know that we know he fears Duffuor and is therefore hiding behind the likes of Ofosu-Ampofo to try to sabotage Duffuor. But this will not work because we have seen his leadership before. That neglectful leadership which gave strangers the opportunities that came with power and neglected his own party members when he was president will, not be tolerated against.



“We in the NDC are not keen to return to the Mahama days of neglect and therefore we are going with Duffuor. No amount of monkey tricks or communist inferior tactics against Duffuor will work,” the statement from the Branch Executives said.It added that Mr. Mahama and the executives are free to start their own projects too if they wish.



“If you people have known all this while that a project like Ahotor is good for the party members then why did you not initiate it? Why do you wait until Dr. Duffuor start his own and then all of a sudden become experts over it? It’s a free world, start your own if you want.”