Duffour’s fans besiege NDC Headquarters as he picks up nominations

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of National Democratic Congress enthusiasts have taken over the premises of the party to join their preferred flagbearer candidate as he picks up nomination forms.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former Governor of the Bank of Ghana who has indicated his intentions to contest for the flagbearership position of the party picked up his nomination forms today.



Scores of individuals believed to be in the camp of Dr. Duffour, thronged the NDC headquarters, singing and cheering for him.



Dressed in party colours, with various party paraphernalia and wielding placards with posters of Dr. Duffour, these enthusiasts threw their support behind Dr. Duffour, while one of the party’s theme songs played in the background.



Dr. Duffour however did not pick up the forms personally, he designated the Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gloria Huze, and his spokesperson who represented him.



This comes after representatives of Former President, John Dramani Mahama, Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, and Businessman, Ernest Kwaku Korbeah all picked up their nomination forms on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.



The forms pegged at 30,000 Ghana Cedis will be filled and returned to the party’s Elections Committee. Candidates will then be vetted and when approval is given, they can then begin campaign. This was reiterated by Chairman of the Elections Committee, Kakra Essamuah.







You can also watch this edition of People & Places:







WA