Dualisation of Kasoa-Winneba, Adentan-Dodowa roads begins January – Govt

Regional News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Reconstruc­tion work on the 30-kilometre Kasoa to Win­neba junction road will begin January next year.



The current single-lane will be transformed into a double-lane on each side.



It involves the construction of interchanges at Budumbur­am, Efutu, and Ekoti junctions, Sapato as well as the Winneba junction.



Extra service lanes will also be provided at all entry points to the main dualised road to assist commercial drivers pick and drop passengers.



The project to be executed by Messrs Narg Fairmount Company Limited is expected to be completed in 30 months.



The Director of Survey and Design at the Ghana Highway Authority, Mr. Paul Duah, said this when he briefed the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi ­Amoako-Atta, at the project site yesterday at Budumburam near Kasoa in the Central Region.



The Minister was accompanied by the Chief Director of the Min­istry, Alhaji Dr Awullo Abass, and other directors and engineers in the ministry.



He said the two-lane dual-car­riageway will be separated by a median for the free flow of traffic, pedestrian safety to reduce accidents.



The Director of Survey and Design indicated that the project would also make adequate pro­vision for the “busy and critical sections” especially at Budumbu­ramand Sapato for free turning of vehicles.



Mr Duah said the onion market would be re-developed and paved for the traders in order to move them from the streets.



Mr Amoako-Atta satisfied with the briefing said the government would tackle all existing and new projects with the seriousness it deserved as the year 2024 had been declared the year of com­pletion”.



He explained that a lot had been done in the road sector and urged motorists to bear with the government, while efforts were being made to address daily inconvenience they went through.



The minister commended the District Assembly for se­curing the right-of-way for the project and advised owners of containers on the right-of-way to remove in their own interest for the execution of the project, adding “those structures are not permanent ones as such must be removed.”



The minister said the project would not allow anyone to stand in its way warning “Let no one try to test me because the contractor has already mo­bilised to the site.”



Mr Amoako-Atta said the technical processes had already started and urged the contrac­tor to provide enough safety measures to avoid unnecessary accidents.



In a related development, the reconstruction of the 22-kilo­metre Adentan junction to the Dodowa Town roads has also commenced.



The single-lane road would be dualised by Messrs Os­wald Construction Company scheduled to be completed in 24 months.



Mr Amoako-Atta urged the contractor to “work day and night” in order to complete ahead of schedule.