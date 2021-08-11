Dual Citizenship: Political, public space must be opened to all citizens – DuCRiPS

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Pressure group, Dual Citizens Rights Protection Society( DuCRiPS), has given voice to the proposed amendments to the Constitution to rid it of the limitations imposed on Ghanaians with dual heritage or citizenship.



A leading member of the group, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, insists that all Ghanaians should open the political space.



"We must leverage the skills, knowledge, wealth, talent, minds of any Ghanafuo(Ghanaian) who is willing and able to do public service."



This comes on the heels of the judgment against the election of the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



The embattled lawmaker has filed an Appeal against the Cape Coast High Court judgment cancelling the 2020 Assin North Parliamentary election that saw him elected as MP.



According to the lawyers, the court's decision was not based on settled laws and violated the 1992 Constitution.



They are asking the Court of Appeal to overturn the decision of the Cape Coast High Court.



Exclusionary tactics



DuCRiPS has thus kicked against what it described as "other citizenship-based exclusionary tactics" and reiterated its commitment to Article 13 of the African Charter on Human Rights, which stipulates that "Every citizen shall have the right to participate freely in the government of his country, either directly or through freely chosen representatives in accordance with the provisions of the law."



It urged Ghanaians to join the movement as they mount pressure on the government to attain equal rights for all citizens.



Even though Ghana still recognizes dual citizenship, they are not treated as full citizens and are excluded from holding many public positions.