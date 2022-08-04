Duadaso SHTS headmaster, 3 others must be arrested – Eduwatch

General News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), has called on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest the headmaster and management of Duadaso SHTS, who were caught on camera committing examination malpractice in the 2021 WASSCE.



In addition to the management of Duadaso Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Eduwatch called for the arrest of staff of All for Christ Senior SHTS caught committing examination malpractices in a document by Corruption Watch Ghana.



The report by Corruption Watch uncovered the nefarious academic activities rife in the two senior high schools located in the Bono Region.



The report discovered that at the two schools, All For Christ SHTA and Duadaso Number 1 SHTS, there was a syndicate spearheaded by school authorities that was aiding students to cheat in the examinations.



“Corruption Watch discovered syndicated schemes for cheating before and during the WASSCE at All For Christ Senior High/Technical School and Duadaso Number 1 Senior High/Technical School. The schools are located about 90 kilometers apart, but they employed similar strategies to assist their candidates to cheat, especially during the conduct of core subjects.



“All For Christ Senior High/Technical School is a popular private second cycle institution located at Kato, a suburb of Berekum, whereas Duadaso Number 1 Senior High/Technical School is a state-funded institution located at Duadaso Number 1, a cashew-growing community near Sampa,” the report said.



Reacting to this in a statement it issued, Eduwatch said that the person involved had to be arrested because they had violated the laws of Ghana.



“The following staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) are alleged kingpins of the fraudulent scheme involving a section of staff at the Duadaso SHTS: Mr. Peterson Aning, Headmaster; Mr. Abdellah Umar, Asst Headmaster Academic; Mr. Emmanuel Peh, Senior Housemaster; Mr. Maxwell Armah, Science Tutor.



“The alleged actions of the above-mentioned staff of GES, and other staff, including one Mr. Simon Asare (accounts office) breaches Section 3.3 (111) of the Code of Conduct of Ghana Education Service (GES).



“We call on the Director-General of the GES to: Immediately interdict the headmaster of Duadaso SHTS and the other three leaders of this syndicate; Institute a full-scale investigation into the operations of this examination malpractice syndicate at Duadaso SHTS to identify all staff involved and impose the necessary sanctions. In line with Section 42(b) of the Pre-Tertiary Education Law, withdraw the approval of All for Christ SHTS, a private SHTS which has gained prominence for being a major hub for examination fraud in Ghana,” parts of the statement read.



It added that the GES in line with the laws of the country must make all investigative and disciplinary findings public.







