Dsyfunctional Bolgatanga street lights causing accidents, robbery - Residents lament

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East



Street lights along the stretch of the MTN office road in Bolgatanga have been off for over a month, posing danger to residents and road users at night.



The situation has caused a lot of accidents at night and has also become a breeding ground for petty thieves.



Some commuters who ply that stretch of the road spoke to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure, in an interview.



Mr. Hamza Aligiri indicated that the street lights were very helpful because anytime the lighting system of their tricycles developed sudden faults, they were able to get to their destinations with ease; he added that the reverse was now the case.



He noted that the situation has made the operations of petty thieves very easy as they can easily snatch phones without being noticed.



"The picnickers, those who are roaming removing people's phones, can remove your phone and you will not know, but with the help of the street lights, that cannot happen," he observed.



Mr. Aligiri added that the situation made it impossible to trace the number plates of culprits who caused accidents.



"An accident can happen and the one who is at fault can run away and you will not be able to even trace the number plate and report it," he said.



He suggested solar power be used in fixing street lights in the region as that would be more reliable and cheaper than electricity.



A commuter, Mr. David, indicated that there had been many instances where motorbikes and tricycles ran into parked faulty vehicles.



"It has caused several accidents here. You know, a machine is a machine. You can be moving and the lights can go off at anytime," he told GhanaWeb.



When night fell, according to Mr. Paul Anaba, the area became so black that one could assume there had been a power outage, even though that was not always the case.



"When it is night time and you are here, you think it is light off when it is not. It is always very dark, you can't see anything," he pointed out.



Patrick Amiro complained that the absence of street lights made thieves to came around and steal some tricycles from their station.



"When it is night and the street lights are not there and you cross to do something and after coming back, we don't see our bike. Is about five motorbikes they picked from here", he disclosed.



He appealed for the traffic lights to be fixed, as working without street lights was making their work difficult.



Another commuter who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed the rampant breakdown of the street lights was beyond the physical, but his colleagues quickly rubbished his assertion.



Meanwhile, attempts to speak to authorities regarding the matter did not yield results.