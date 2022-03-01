Drummer jailed 15 years for having sex with minor in church office

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: GNA

A 26-year-old drummer who had sex with a six-year-old girl at a church office at Laterbiokoshie, a suburb of Accra, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Nathaniel Ayiku pleaded not guilty to defilement.



The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, however, found him guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.



Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo narrated that the complainant was an usher at the church (name withheld) at Laterbiokoshie and a mother of the victim, whiles the accused, now convict, was a drummer of the same church.



DSP Boafo said Ayiku had permission from the church to be sleeping at the auditorium.



The prosecution said on October 30, last year, a wedding ceremony was held at the church and after the ceremony, Ayiku went to sit in one of the offices at the church premises.



It said whiles Ayiku was in the office, the victim accidentally entered the office in search of rubber bands to play with.



The prosecution said when the victim bent down to pick a rubber band, the convict realised that she was not wearing a pant and asked the victim to hold a table while he stood behind and defiled her.



It said on November 20, this year, the victim complained to the complainant of blood in her urine.



The prosecution said the complainant observed the victim and found her claims to be true and when the victim was asked what had happened to her, she narrated her ordeal to the complainant.



A report was made to the Police and a medical form was given to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.



The victim was later arrested and during investigations, he admitted the offence in his caution statement.