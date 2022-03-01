You are here: HomeNews2022 03 01Article 1480064

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Drummer jailed 15 years for having sex with minor in church office

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

The convict pleaded innocent but was found guilty at the end of the trial The convict pleaded innocent but was found guilty at the end of the trial

A 26-year-old drummer who had sex with a six-year-old girl at a church office at Laterbiokoshie, a suburb of Accra, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nathaniel Ayiku pleaded not guilty to defilement.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, however, found him guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo narrated that the complainant was an usher at the church (name withheld) at Laterbiokoshie and a mother of the victim, whiles the accused, now convict, was a drummer of the same church.

DSP Boafo said Ayiku had permission from the church to be sleeping at the auditorium.

The prosecution said on October 30, last year, a wedding ceremony was held at the church and after the ceremony, Ayiku went to sit in one of the offices at the church premises.

It said whiles Ayiku was in the office, the victim accidentally entered the office in search of rubber bands to play with.

The prosecution said when the victim bent down to pick a rubber band, the convict realised that she was not wearing a pant and asked the victim to hold a table while he stood behind and defiled her.

It said on November 20, this year, the victim complained to the complainant of blood in her urine.

The prosecution said the complainant observed the victim and found her claims to be true and when the victim was asked what had happened to her, she narrated her ordeal to the complainant.

A report was made to the Police and a medical form was given to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

The victim was later arrested and during investigations, he admitted the offence in his caution statement.

Join our Newsletter

Sportsleading sports icon

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus nets brace, provides beautiful assist for Ajax in thumping victory

Businessleading business icon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

E-Levy is such an innovative fiscal measure – Akufo-Addo

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Juliet Ibrahim

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

Africaleading africa news icon

Zanzibar is a tourist hotspot in Tanzania and East Africa as a whole

Tanzania’s Zanzibar sheltering stranded Ukrainians for free amid Russian invasion

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

Petition to IGP with reference to Land Guard lawlessness in Nmadzor area