Drummer grabbed for defiling autistic victim at church premises

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: GNA

A 22-year-old drummer who allegedly defiled a 16-year-old victim at a church premises in Osu has been put before the Gender-Based Violence Court at the Police Headquarters.



James Asamoah charged with carnal knowledge of the victim pleaded not guilty.



The Relieving Circuit Court Judge, Mrs. Dora Eshun, admitted Asamoah to bail in the sum of GHC30,000 with two sureties to reappear on September 23 for Case Management Conference.



Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor, the prosecutor, narrated that the complainant was a trader residing at Osu with her daughter (the victim).



The prosecution said Asamoah was a drummer in a church at Osu and the victim, a registered Care receiver with Compassion Ghana, a non-governmental organisation.



Chief Inspector Tekpor said there was a broken fenced wall between the Church and the accused person’s residence and that the victim had been using the said route to attend fellowship at Compassion Ghana programmes.



The prosecution said Asamaoh who knew that the victim was mentally challenged, took advantage of her autistic condition and lured the victim to the Church premises and allegedly defiled her.



It said on Saturday, August 13, this year, at about 7:00 pm, luck eluded the accused when a neighbour arrested him for having sex with the victim and handed him over to the Police at Cantonments in Accra.