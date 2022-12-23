‘Drugs given to drug addicts in our psychiatric hospital is rather killing them – PRO, Chosen Rehab

Health News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Head of Communication at Chosen Rehab, Noah King, says the drugs given to drug addicts in our psychiatric hospitals are sending them to their graves instead of helping them rehab.



He stated that the drugs instead of helping to reform the addicts rather worsen their plight.



He explained rehabilitation from drugs is not an easy journey since one could easily relapse.



The centre, he explained, helps alcoholics, and drug addicts to rehabilitate.



As a reformed addict and researcher, he claimed that ”when you go to the other centres, including the Accra psychiatric hospital, they make you take some medications. But these medications are addictive. And so, at the end of the day, your continued use of these medications would become so addictive that it could take you to your early grave”.



He said one of the successful processes to use is detoxification, and that has proven to be effective.



Chosen Rehab Center (CRC) is a non-profit Organisation that provides free boarding facilities to rehabilitate drug addicts, alcoholics, street kids, and the homeless.



The rehabilitation occurs over a period of 3 months in which they are not allowed to leave the premises and all their needs are taken care of by the organization.



After completion of the program, we reunite them with their families and integrate them into society by securing jobs and accommodations for them. We also offer free transportation to the public during rush hours; hold strong and compassionate outreach programs in the slums, and organize End-of-year parties for the underprivileged in our society.