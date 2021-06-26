Drug addicts are not lunatics; they need love - Rev. Bechem

xxxxxxxxxxx of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A pastor with the Chosen Rehab Centre, Rev. Bechem Solomon has said drug addicts are not lunatics as perceived by a lot of people.



Rather, he said they only need help and love to be able to come out of their situation.



He made the comments on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu, prior to the commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.



He noted that most armed robbers and deviants who are involved in most criminal activities are those who are mostly drug addicts.



He also said if the children are not taken from the ghettos, they might grow up to be drug addicts.



Against this background, he said the Chosen Rehab Centre, Founded by Apostle Kobby Washington tries to help addicts come out of their situation in collaboration with the Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation.



Pastor Bechem said the Foundation goes to ghettos to preach, share food, bibles and send those who desire to come out of their situation to the Rehab Centre.



He called on the public to support the foundation with food, clothes and more importantly a bus.



Meanwhile, the Director of the Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation, Mrs Harriet Notinson Asante said the Foundation will continue to support the Chosen Rehab Centre in order to help drug addicts come out of their situation.



