Drug abuse and sakawa is now common among young people – Chief

Health News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Traditional Ruler for Okwabena Community, who doubles as the Kyidomhene (No. 2) for Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Ampem Darko Tetteh III, in the Awutu Senya West District of Central Region, has cautioned the youth across the country, especially those in his jurisdiction, to desist from the intake of drugs such as tramadol, marijuana, cocaine, and others.



The Divisional chief emphasizes the importance of the youth as future leaders, emphasizing their duty to lead decent lives for a brighter future.



He bemoaned the growing prevalence of evil activities among youth, such as sakawa money rituals, emphasising the importance of addressing this issue.



”I want to encourage young people to be decent and responsible. They should abstain from hard drugs. They will destroy their future if they do not abstain from cocaine, wee, and other drugs. These hard drugs are extremely dangerous. ”My appeal to them is to concentrate on activities that will benefit them and their families,” he said.



Meanwhile, the traditional leader and other opinion leaders have demanded that they be given a fair share of the national cake.



One of the main issues they raised was the lack of access to safe drinking water.



They want authorities to provide them with potable drinking water in order to prevent disease outbreaks.



The community is also calling for a health facility because they are forced to travel all the way to Bawjiase or Kasoa for treatment, which they describe as a concerning situation.