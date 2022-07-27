Drobo-Bono Region: Assembly members accuse colleagues over division in the house

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Some assembly members of the Jaman South Municipal Assembly are accusing their fellow members of the assembly of creating division .



In a news conference held at the beginning of this month, a group of 12 assembly members from the assembly accused the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Andrews Bediako, of being arrogant and divisive. They also accused him of acting in a way that is impeding the assembly’s development.



However, a different group of assembly members in response to their colleagues countered their argument and described them as the ‘problem of the assembly’ instead of the MCE.



During a news conference held on Monday, the assemblyman for Akwan Electoral Area, Samuel Obeng Takyi, said that several assembly members had made unfounded accusations against the MCE, which included tagging him as a ‘divider’ and a haughty person.



“The MCE is very respectful and cordial with everyone including assembly members. Those 12 assembly members are the ones who exhibit flagrant disobedience in the body, and as a result, the house rejected several of them when they ran for the positions as presiding members’’, Mr. Takyi refuted the untrue claims.



In his view, the said 12 assembly members are criticizing the MCE because he did not grant them the opportunity to choose their preferred committees, as they had under the previous MCE’s administration, which resulted in the stealing of monies meant for persons with disability.



According to the assemblyman for the Baabiaaneha electoral district, Simon Obeng Mensah, the 12 assemblymen criticizing the MCE are those who advocated for skirt and blouse and are steadfast in their attacks against anyone who wants to bring the party together in order to win future elections.



“All we know is that none of the accusations are genuine; they made them out of self-interest since they joined the NDC to wear skirts and blouses and defamed the party’’, he said.