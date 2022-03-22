Driving your own car is now becoming a punishment – IT specialist speaks about fuel hikes

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

IT specialist, Alexander Osei Agyemang has bemoaned the recent increases in the price of fuel in the country.



According to him, the increment in the prices of diesel and petrol has made driving personal cars a punishment.



Speaking on GhanaWeb's ‘The Lowdown’ show, Agyemang said, “driving is a necessity depending on the kind of job you do and where you leave, it brings some comfort. But as at now, it is becoming a punishment because the fuel (price) increment is a lot”.



He further stated that the fuel increment also has affected the prices of all commodities which has also forced him to change the kind of food he usually eats.



“I took porridge and bread this morning,” he told the host of Lowdown, Akwei Ismail Nii Akwei, “usually I go with a croissant and coffee but then the way the economy is, these days, you have to cut cost.”



“Fuel increment affects everything, it affects the cost of transport, foodstuffs, the price of commodities, everything goes up because market women will go and bring foodstuff and they will charge (more on the things they sell),” he added.



Agyeman urged the government to put in measures to ensure that the prices of fuel decreases.



“I think that what government needs to do is to reduce the tax on petroleum products so that it will reduce the pressure on citizenry,” he suggested.



The price of diesel and petrol has increased for the fifth time in less than three months.



In January 2022, the price of fuel increased from GH¢6.90 to GH¢7.42. In February the prices increased from GH¢7.42 to GH¢7.99. Early, in March the prices increased to GH¢8.29, then to GH¢8.49 and now to selling at GH¢9 upwards.





