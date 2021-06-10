Driving is your profession, be proud of it – NRSA boss to drivers

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, has called on drivers and road users to be patient and tolerant when they are on the road.



According to her road accidents can be avoided when drivers begin to understand themselves on the road and have the mind of tolerance when they are driving.



Speaking at the Launch of the high-risk commercial drivers training in Accra on Thursday, June 10, 2021, Ing. Obiri-Yeboah said drivers must appreciate that driving is a profession and not just a mere hobby and there is a need for drivers to take their profession seriously.



“This is to train high-risk drivers in our country. Last year, the government made available some monies to train high-risk drivers in the country. However, we have some corporate institutions coming to aid and we hope that this will go a long way to strengthen what we have done previously. We hope that this training will help reduce road accidents in the country. Most drivers think they are common drivers but it is time to see driving as a profession,” she said.



She also said there is a need for stakeholder engagements at all times to educate drivers and road users on the best practices to adopt to prevent road accidents on the road.



Ing. Obiri-Yeboah noted that the country is poised on investing resources through the help of the Government and stakeholders like Vivo Energy to address the increasing spate of road accidents in the country.



Meanwhile, the theme for the training is dubbed, ‘Driving Ghana Safe, a collective Responsibility’ and it is supported by Vivo Energy Ghana to help reduce and possibly eradicate road accidents in the country.



