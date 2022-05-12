Drivers angry over death of colleague, blame economic hardship

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many Ghanaians are lamenting the current economic hardship, from the prices of foodstuff on the goods market, general high cost of living to incessant increment in fuel prices at the various pumps.



Some drivers at the Kaneshie station at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange speaking to GhanaWeb narrated how their colleague driver died as a result of the current economic hardship.



The driver who was known by his colleagues as ‘Red’ is said to have hinted at committing suicide, adding that he was tired of the current hardship, which he was talked out of by his colleagues.



Red is reported to have started work on Monday, May 9, 2022, with no money in his pocket from the previous week, dreading what he was going to tell the owner of the car he operated.



‘Red’ was to make sales of GHC 1,200 for the owner of the car he drove.



His colleagues added that he was a family man with children; one of his children in Senior High School.



‘Red’ made the first trip for that day from the Kaneshie station to UPSA and during his second trip to the same location, kept complaining of headache until he took his last breath.



According to his colleagues, the hospital he was taken to when he went unconscious.



His body has since been deposited at a morgue in Nkawkaw.



His colleague drivers have resorted to using red bands on their heads to protest against the economic hardship which might have been the cause of his death.



