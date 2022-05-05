Driver sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for acid attack on lover

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 5 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Drive pours acid on lover over allegations of cheating
He threatened to make me look ugly – Victim
Accra court pleads for funds for acid attack victim
A court in Accra has sentenced a commercial driver, Bright Boso, to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for an acid attack on his lover, Grace Amezando.
According to Asaaseradio.com, the acid attack occurred in a kiosk on undeveloped land in Christian Village in Accra, where the victim has been cohabitating with Boso.
Bright Boso, after his arrest by the police, admitted that he poured acid, which he obtained from his car battery, on the victim on May 14, 2021, for cheating on him.
The victim also narrator that the driver poured the acid on her as she was sleeping after returning from work. She said that her lover had threatened several times to make her look ugly because he felt she was cheating on him because she was beautiful.
After the attack, Amezando was rushed to a nearby hospital and subsequently referred to the Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment. She suffered an injury to her eyes as well as burns on her face, chest, breasts and two arms.
Delivering the judgement on the case, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo called on benefactors to help raise funds for Grace Amezando to get the needed treatment, the report said.
“I plead with civil society and philanthropic organisations to help fund the surgery cost of the victim is about GHC60,000.00; GHC6,000.00 of which is needed immediately to restore her sight before she goes blind,” Justice Marfo is quoted to have said.
Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below: