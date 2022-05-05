Driver’s mate remanded over defilement

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: GNA

A 22-year-old driver’s mate has been remanded into Police custody by the Asante Juaben Circuit court for defiling a 15-year-old girl at Kenyase-Bosore in the Kwabre East Municipality.



Abdul Ganiru Adamu was said to have defiled the girl in her parents’ bedroom and afterwards took away large sumS of money and other valuable items from the room.



He pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided over by Nana Asantewaa Attakorah on May 13, this year.



Police Chief Inspector Effah told the court that the complainant was the father of the victim, who was a JHS one student.



He said the victim resides with her parents at Bosore, while the accused was a former employee of the complainant.



The prosecution said on December 13, 2021, at about 1100 hours, the accused went to the complainant’s house and met the victim and her three-year old sister in the house.



Mr Effah said the accused lured the victim into her parents’ room and had sexual intercourse with her leaving her bleeding badly.



The prosecution said after the act, the accused tied the victim unto the bed and gagged her.



He then ransacked the room and took away GHc 12, 000.00 belonging to the complainant and bolted.



According to the prosecution, the victim managed to untangle herself and informed some young men who were working on a nearby house.



Chief Inspector Effah said one of the workers used his phone to call the complainant to inform him of what had happened to the daughter.



The prosecution said the complainant then informed one of his employees called Antwi, to inform the Kenyasi police.



The prosecution said while Antwi was on his way to the Police station, the accused called and informed him that he had stolen huge sums of money from the complainant so he (Antwi) should come for enjoyment.



Chief Inspector Effah said on April 26, this year, the accused was spotted at Meduma and was arrested by the Kenyasi Police.



He said the accused admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and was charged and brought before the court.