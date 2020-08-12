Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Driver's mate granted GH¢ 60K bail for allegedly defiling 7yr-old girl

The Gender-based Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann has granted bail in the sum of GH¢60,000 to a driver’s mate for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl at Nungua.



Philip Osekre who pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement as part of his bail conditions is to produce two sureties, one of whom to be justified.



The 29-year-old Driver’s Mate is to reappear before the court on September 11, 2020.



In court on Tuesday, August 11, Inspector Kofi Atimbiri, the prosecutor in the case told the court that, the complainant, Joyce Atoyiri is the mother of the seven-year-old girl (victim).



He said the accused person Philip Osekre is a driver’s mate while the complainant lives with accused in the same house at Teshie.



He said on the July 22, 2020, complainant sent victim to go and throw waste water away.



The prosecutor said, the complainant waited for a while and the victim was not coming.



Inspector Atimbiri said, the complainant then tried to search for her (victim) and during the search, she spotted the accused person fondling with her daughter closed by his (accused) door.



The prosecutor said she became suspicious hence took the victim from accused’s grip to her room.



He said the “Complainants then questioned victim as to why accused was so clinched to her. It was there that the victim disclosed to the complainant that on the previous day, July 21, 2020, accused sent her on an errand and on her return, accused lured her into his room and had sexual intercourse with her.



“The Complainant,” he said “upon hearing that took the victim to the Nungua Police Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit to lodge a complaint.



“A medical report form was issued to her. The complainant then took the victim to the hospital and she was treated and full report submitted.



“Accused was arrested and after investigation, charged with the offence,” the prosecutor told the court.

