Driver's mate fined for exposing child to danger

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has imposed a fine of GHC3,600 on a driver's mate for exposing a child to danger.



Nana is said to have collected the victim from her mother when they reached their destination and alighted. Nyarko placed the victim, now deceased, close to the vehicle but the victim strayed to stand in front of the vehicle. The driver accidentally ran over when he moved the vehicle.



Nana Nyarko, who pleaded guilty to exposing a child to danger, in default will serve a year's imprisonment.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah also ordered him to pay compensation of GHS5,000 to the deceased family.



Prosecution led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario narrated that on March 4, last year, at about 12:40 pm, accused Nana Nyarko was on board a Hyundai Grace bus with registration number GR 5773-09 as the driver's mate from Madina heading towards Ashale Botwe.



On reaching Ashale Botwe Nanakrom, a female passenger, Regina Mangora who was on board with her two-year-old daughter by name Allu Akshita Koboasare, decided to alight at the bus stop.



Prosecution said Madam Regina Mangoria handed over her child to Nyarko so she could alight.



After collecting the child from her mother, Prosecution said Nyarko left the child on the ground close to where the car was parked.



Prosecution said the child strayed away and stood in front of the vehicle and the driver ran over her.



The prosecutor said the child sustained severe injuries and she was rushed to the Pentecost Hospital at Madina Estates, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.



It said the child's body was deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy,



The prosecutor said a duplicate docket was forwarded to the office of the Attorney General's office where the Police were advised to charge Nyarko with the offence to appear before the court.