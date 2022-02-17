Driver remanded for death of two police officers, four others

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: GNA

A Magistrate Court in Peki has remanded into Police custody, Kwame Nkorouma, a driver of a Ford Transit mini-bus, which killed two Police officers and four other passengers on the Asikuma-Peki highway.



The officers were Corporal Evans Quansah and Constable Richard Dadzie.



Kwame Nkorouma was provisionally charged on Wednesday, February 16, with the offences of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm by the Peki Court, according to a Police release.



His plea was not taken, and the case was adjourned to Wednesday, March 2, 2022.



Meanwhile, two out of the 11 injured passengers, who were on the bus are currently on admission at Peki Government Hospital, receiving treatment, while one other, had been referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital.



Eight others have been treated and discharged.