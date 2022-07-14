Driver of truck that killed MCE charged; remanded by Kibi Court

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MCE, driver killed in a ghastly accident



Incident involved an Articulator Truck



Driver of truck arrested and remanded



A court in Kibi has charged and remanded a 32-year-old driver of an Articulator Truck that got involved in an accident killing a Municipal Chief Executive and his driver on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



The alleged offence by the driver of the Man Diesel Articulator Truck, with registration number AS 4229 X, is said to have caused the death of the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai MCE, Alfred Amoah and his driver, Samuel Gyasi.



The duo had attended an event in Accra and were returning to their work station in the Western North region when the incident occurred on the Accra - Kumasi Highway according to a GhanaWeb source.



The accused is facing three counts: the first relates to careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) as amended by Act 2008 Act 761.



The two other counts are negligently causing harm contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29, a 3news.com report stated.



The Kibi Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Peter Oppong-Boahen did not take the plea of the accused and adjourned to July 20.



Prosecutor, Inspector Kamal Salifu Gumah, said when investigations are concluded, a docket would be forwarded to the Attorney General's office for study and advice.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







SARA/PEN