Driver murdered at Feyiase was not registered with us – Uber Ghana

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Management of Uber Ghana, a ride-hailing company that operates in the country has stated that a middle-aged driver who was beheaded at Feyiase in the Ashanti Region was not registered with them.



According to Bongekile Nkomo from JNPR, Uber’s PR agency, their checks indicate that the deceased identified as Israel Agyei Manu did not work for their company.



A statement copied to GhanaWeb read: “At Uber, the safety of all drivers is our main priority, from the information provided in the article such as the name of the driver, Uber’s incident response team looked into their records and found that there is no active driver by the name of Israel Agyei Manu.”



News broke on Saturday, July 3, 2021, about the suspected murder of a driver at Feyiase New Site in the Ashanti Region. The body of the man which was found in front of an uncompleted building was detached from his head and some of his body parts were found missing.