Driver, mate vanish as 19 sustain injuries in accident at Gomoa Buduata

Regional News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A driver and his mate have reportedly disappeared into thin air after their Sprinter Benz Bus was involved in an accident leaving 19 persons injured at Gomoa Buduata junction in the Central Region.



The crash occurred on Monday, 3rd January 2022 around 8:30am.



Eye witnesses say the speeding sprinter bus with registration number WR – 1716- 21 carrying 23 passengers upon reaching Buduata Junction burst a tyre forcing the driver to lose control and resulting in the vehicle somersaulting.



19 persons out of 23 who were severely injured including a 6 years old child have been admitted to Winneba Trauma and special Hospital for treatment.



The driver and his mate are on the run while Police have commenced investigations into the accident.