Driver mate jailed 3 months, slapped GH¢1k fine for assaulting Fire Service Officer

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A driver’s mate whose name is not given has been slapped with a fine of GH¢1000 and an additional three months jail term for slapping a fire service personnel.



According to a statement from the Ghana Fire Service, their personnel is part of a joint task force that is helping to ease the traffic congestion and also bring traffic offenders to book in the Ejisu Municipality.



On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 an Assistant Station Officer while at post directing vehicles directed a driver who was trying to alight a passenger at the wrong spot to do the right thing.



Without provocation, a young man who claims to be a driver’s mate landed a heavy slap on the face of the Fire Service personnel directing traffic with claims that the security personnel stationed in the area have made their work difficult.



He was arrested and arraigned before the Ejisu Magistrate Court where he was fined to the tune of GH¢1,000 and three months jail term.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



