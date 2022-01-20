Driver kills man in an attempt to jump red light

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Upper West Region:



A man in his 60s has met his untimely death after he got crushed by a vehicle at the Wa main traffic light at the central business district of the municipality Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



According to eyewitnesses, 63-year-old Major Kwesi Salia (rtd.) riding an Apsonic 125 motorbike with registration number, M-17-BA 4380 from the NIB stretch of the road heading towards the Tendamba direction stopped at a section of the traffic light after having seen the traffic light showing red.



The source added that whilst Major Kwesi was waiting for the green light to go, Osman Namba who was driving a Toyota Fortuner with registration number, GW 977-14 also coming from the same direction, failed to stop and crashed Major Kwesi Salia from behind, dragging him several metres away together with his motorbike and further rammed into a stationary KIA Rhino vehicle parked at the side of the road.







Major Kwesi Salia (retired) who sustained serious injuries from the accident was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital where he was confirmed dead.



Head of the Public Affairs outfit of the Wa Police Command, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, confirmed the accident when contacted by GhanaWeb.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Wa Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation pending autopsy while an investigation has been opened into the incident, according to the Police.



