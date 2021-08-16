Driver jailed two years for stealing laptop

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: GNA

A 22-year-old driver who broke into the room of a university student and took away his laptop has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Nkwaie Circuit Court.



Ebenezer Boateng was said to have entered the room of the Level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at his hometown at Maabang in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality and took away the laptop.



He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Mr. Michael Johnson Abbey.



Police Chief Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the Court that the complainant, George Anor Frimpong was in the bathroom when the convict sneaked into the room to steal the item at about 4 pm on August 11, this year.



He said Frimpong who saw the convict coming out of his room while in the bathroom, quickly reported to the Manfo police when he detected the theft of his laptop and other items in the room.



The prosecutor said Boateng was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offense and brought the laptop.



After investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.