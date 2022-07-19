Driver in court over defilement

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: GNA

Kenneth Ofosu Mensah, aka Obolo, a driver who is accused of defiling a minor between seven and nine years per bone age determination, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



The victim in her sleep is said to have shouted: "stop, it is paining me."



She is also said to have complained of pains in her vagina.



Charged with defilement and indecent assault, Mensah, 31, has pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann has admitted Mensah to bail in the sum of GHC100,000 with three sureties, two to be justified.



The matter has been adjourned to July 26 for a case management conference.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Simon Terkpor said the complainant was a barber residing at Agbogboloshie. The victim is a primary two pupil.



Chief Inspector Terkpor said the victim resided with the complainant who was her father at Agbogboloshie.



The prosecution said Mensah lived near the complainant and had been sending the victim to go and sweep his room for him often.



It said the accused took advantage of that situation and sexually abused the victim often and gave her money.



The prosecution said in March this year, Mensah followed the victim into his room when she went there to sweep.



It said the accused allegedly locked the door, undressed himself and the victim, and had sexual intercourse after inserting his finger into her vagina.



The prosecution said in June this year, the victim sometimes shouted in her sleep: "stop, it is paining me."



"Sometimes too, she will be complaining of vagina pains when she takes her bath," the prosecution said.



It said when the complainant asked if somebody had been having sex with her, she revealed that it was the accused who had been inserting his finger into her vagina and having sex with her.



The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Accra and he was given a medical form to take the victim to a hospital for examination and treatment.



The Police later arrested the accused person.