Driver in court for 'forcing' 15-year-old daughter to massage his penis

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: GNA

A 40-year-old driver has been put before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly harassing his 15-year-old daughter.



Daniel Konadu is accused of compelling his daughter to massage his penis.



Konadu allegedly denied the victim money and subjected her to severe beatings for refusing to massage his penis.



Charged with sexual harassment, Konadu has been admitted to bail in the sum of GHC20,000 with two sureties who are to be family members.



The court presided over by Mr K. Obiri Yeboah held that since the accused was served today, Thursday, September 01, 2022, the matter be adjourned so that the accused person would have time and obtain the services of a lawyer.



The matter has been adjourned to September 7 for his plea to be taken.



The Police said the complainant was a trader residing at Darkuman whiles the accused also resided in Accra with his daughter.



The court heard that Konadu had been living with the victim for the past one year and six months and he had allegedly denied the complainant, the mother of the victim, access to the victim.



On August 17, this year at about 12:00 pm, the victim went to the complainant’s house on vacation.



The complainant who was surprised to see the victim asked why she came for vacation and the victim allegedly told her that the accused had been asking her to massage his penis and when she refused, he would allegedly refuse to give her money and subject her to severe beatings.



On August 25, this year, the matter was reported to the Kaneshie Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit and the accused was arrested.