Driver granted GHC 20,000 bail over alleged assault, harm

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: GNA

Godwin Bayor, a driver of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School (SHS) who allegedly assaulted and caused unlawful harm to his ex-girlfriend Josephine Benerita has been granted GH¢ 20,000.00 bail by a Cape Coast Circuit Court, with two sureties.

The suspect who pleaded not guilty to the charge against him would make his next appearance before the court presided over by Mrs. Veronique Praba Tetteh, on Monday, April 04, 2022.



Prosecuting, Inspector Emmanuel Annan told the court that on Sunday, March 3, this year, complainant who stays at Savoy, a suburb of Cape Coast in the company of Madam Hannah Mensah reported an assault case to the Regional Secretariat Unit.



He said Benerita was left with a swollen left eye with blood stains and complained of severe pains as a result of an attack and beatings from her ex-boyfriend.

The Prosecutor explained that the accused reported to the station on the same day at about 1100 hours, and he was re-arrested, and a statement of caution was obtained from him in the presence of an independent witness.



He added that the victim also gave her statement and was issued with a Police medical examination form for treatment and examination.

The suspect after interrogation was arraigned before the court.