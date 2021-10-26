Driver dies, 3 injured in crash on Dominase–Mankessim road

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

The driver of a taxi died on the spot when the taxi rammed into a moving trailer, on the Dominase to Mankessim road in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



Three other occupants of the taxi, who were injured were rushed to the Accident and Trauma Hospital at Winneba.



The driver of the trailer was detained by the Mankessim Divisional Police Command and was assisting in investigations.



A source at the Mankessim Divisional Police told the Ghanaian Times that the accident happened on Saturday dawn.



He said the injured were in stable condition as of Saturday, but he was not sure if they had been transferred to another hospital.



The source said the police was yet to establish the cause of the accident adding that the police would take statements from the injured passengers as part of its investigations into the accident.