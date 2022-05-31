Driver dead, 2 in critical condition in an accident at Gomoa Assin

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

The driver of a trailer carting cement died on the spot, with his mate and another in critical condition after an accident at Gomoa Assin on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region on Tuesday.



The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Apam Catholic Hospital.



Reports gathered indicate that the trailer with the registration number GM 3587- 21 traveling from Cape Coast towards Accra upon reaching a section of the road, rammed into a broken truck loaded with scraps parked in the middle of the highway.



Officers of the Ghana Fire Service had to rush to the accident scene to extricate the deceased and the surviving injured persons who had been trapped in the mangled trailer.



The Apam District Fire Service Commander, D01 Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, in an interview with GHOne TV News Yaw Boagyan condemned the fact that the driver of the broken down vehicle failed to erect a warning triangle to alert oncoming drivers.



He’s sure if such a sign had been placed behind the broken truck this death and injury could have been avoided.