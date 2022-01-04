Driver arrested for transporting explosives to Bawku granted Ghc100k bail

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Kaneshie District Court has granted bail in the sum of GHc100k to the Youtong Bus Driver arrested in connection with the transportation of ammunitions from Circle to Bawku.



Shaibu Osman, the first of the three persons who have so far been arrested broke down in tears while his charges were being read to him.



He is on a provisional charge of Abetment of crime to wit possession of explosives contrary to statutes.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that his plea was not taken but was admitted to bail by the court.



In addition to the bail sum, he is to produce one surety to be justified.



Two others Abass Issa, the Station Master and Ibrahim Mohammed, a Burkinabe who resides in Ghana had earlier been granted bail.