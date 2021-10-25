Driver arrested for endangering lives

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: GNA

Kofi Buckman, a driver, captured in video footage engaged in reckless driving and endangering lives of road users at the Airport traffic intersection Sunday morning, has been arrested by the police.



The Director-General of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, told the media that Buckman was in police custody and his vehicle, a Mercedes Benz with registration number C 16 – 18, impounded at the Airport Police Station.



He said after receiving complaints from other road users, the police immediately mounted a search and arrested Buckman.