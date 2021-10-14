Driver, 42, arrested for allegedly poisoning wife

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 42-year-old driver, Emmanuel Atobra, is currently in the custody of the Police for allegedly poisoning his wife.



It remains unclear why the man allegedly poisoned his wife, Akosua Frema, 37.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the suspect allegedly put the poison in an alcoholic beverage, and lured his wife to drink.



The incident occurred at Abosoma community in the Bosome Freho district of the Ashanti Region.



The suspect and the victim have seven children, with one dead, the website gathered further.



Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Gabby disclosed that the driver went to pick the wife from her family House.



On their way, the suspect told his wife he had bought food, and so she should drink some alcohol he had bought to increase her appetite for the food.



The woman took the drink and asked the husband to also drink some.



However, the man did not drink and told the wife he had already taken his portion.



The woman was not convinced about the situation but could not do anything about it.



Upon reaching the house, the victim discovered the husband lied about purchasing food for them to eat.



The two later went to bed. But at about 10: 43 pm, the suspect asked the victim to wake up and move out of the house.



He allegedly dragged her out of the room and assaulted her in the process, Gabby added.



She then started screaming for help, and neighbors rushed to the scene and reportedly sent the victim to the hospital, where it was discovered that she had been poisoned.



Meanwhile, the bar operator who allegedly sold the alcohol to the suspect has also been arrested assisting with the investigation.