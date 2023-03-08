Drive carefully as rainy season approaches – Police to motorists

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has announced the opening of the Star Villa section of the Kpong-Akosombo road.



It was reopened following the towing of vehicles from an accident scene.



The Police Service, in a Facebook post, entreated “all motorists to exercise patience and drive carefully especially as the rainy season approaches.”



There was an accident near Star Villa on the Kpong-Akosombo road in the Eastern Region.



The crash occurred today, Tuesday, 7 March 2023.



Officers from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Ghana Police Service, and the Ambulance Service were at the scene to assist the victims as well as open the road to normal traffic flow.