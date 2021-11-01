Drifting Mercedes Benz driver fined GH¢1800

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kofi Sasa pleads guilty to reckless driving



• Offending driver charged for careless, dangerous driving



• Police haunt lead to arrest of wanted Mercedes Benz owner





Kofi Sasa Buckman, who was arrested for performing a drifting stunt in heavy traffic, has been fined GH¢1800 by a Kaneshie District Court.



He pleaded guilty to charges of careless and dangerous driving and posing danger to road users when he appeared in court on Monday, November 1.



Kofi Buckman was arrested by the Airport District Police Command on Sunday, October 24, 2021, after he was captured on video performing a drift stunt at the Airport traffic intersection.



He was kept in police custody while his Mercedes Benz vehicle, with registration number C 63 - 18, was impounded by the Airport Police Station.



After videos of his stunt went viral on social media, the police mounted a manhunt for him, leading to his arrest.



See the viral video of his stunt below:



