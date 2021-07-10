Dressmakers receive sewing machines from Jomoro MP

Regional News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has supported twenty dressmakers with sewing machines in the area.



These dressmakers received the machines at a graduation ceremony held at Half Assini to assist them to set up their own shops.



Speaking at the ceremony, Dorcas Afo-Toffey commended the graduands for going through a three-year successful training.



"In fact, I am proud of you because you have done well, it is not easy to sacrifice your time to learn apprenticeship, some people thought you would not complete the training but you have done it, I say congratulations to you", she said.



She pledged to support the graduands anytime they call on her and also promised to support female girls who have the intention to be trained as dressmakers and hairdressers.



She reiterated that designers are among the best-paid workers in the world and so advised the graduands not to look down upon themselves.



She urged the graduands to use social media to extend their reach to customers all over the world.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey also commended the Ghana National Association of Tailors and Dressmakers for providing certificates to the graduands.



She, therefore, took the opportunity, to call on the government to provide skills and training for teeming unemployed youth in the country to reduce social vices in the country.



Ms. Elizabeth Ackachie who received the items on behalf of the graduands thanked the MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey for her benevolence and prayed for the MP's continuous support to the association.



Present at the graduation ceremony were the former Member of Parliament for the area, Paul Essien, former Presiding Member for Jomoro, Mr. George Blay Morkeh, some Assembly Members and the media.