DredW and Essilfie share irresistible Amapiano tune ‘Body’

Music of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Following the recent release of their first single ‘So Sweet’, music producer-DJ, DredW and soulful singer, Essilfie share another bop with fans.



Titled ‘Body’, the chemistry between the two has never been this bright. They smoothly put fans on edge for their rumored unnamed collaboration - one which is set to be the first between a producer and female singer based in Ghana.



‘Body’ drops under the umbrella of Southern Africa’s fast-evolving Amapiano sound and is flush with Essilfie’s sweet vocals on a well-arranged DredW production. The result is a thumping tune sure to put your body through its paces right in time for the festivities ahead.



As DredW stated earlier in the year, his desire to step outside his comfort zone and try new sounds is strong, and with yet another release from him now at our disposal it is good to know this intention has not changed. Although this release also leans Amapiano, there’s no telling what other genres the mystery collaboration has in store for fans.



Nevertheless, DredW and Essilfie promise nothing but intoxicating vibes, with fans to get an official announcement soon.



