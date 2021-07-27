Dramani Mahama, Alhaji Said Sinare commiserate with Chief Imam over loss of son

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: JAPHET 1 TV, Contributor

The former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Current National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress {NDC}, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare has commiserated with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu following the passing of his son, Alhaji Abubakar Sharubutu.



Mr. John Dramani Mahama and his entourage visited Sheikh Sharubutu on Sunday, 25th of July 2021, to console him and the family, as well as pray for the departed Alhaji Abubakar.



Speaking during the visit, the Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress who is also lacing his boots to contest the Next Election said, Sheikh Sharubutu has contributed immensely to the development of the country and described him as a rare National asset.



Commenting on Facebook, H.E Alhaji Said Sinare commended how loyal, hardworking, and dedicated the departed soul was at the time of serving his father as his personal Driver.



The National Chief Imam led prayers for the deceased and also expressed his gratitude to the former President, H.E John Dramani Mahama, The National vice-chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Said Sinare, and the entire delegation for the visit.



The Former President was accompanied by some other National, Regional, and constituency executives.