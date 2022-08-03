Drama unfolds as mentally-unstable woman storms court to ‘fight’ Nana Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Drama unfolded at Circuit Court Four in Accra when a mentally unstable woman told the court that she was there for a case she has against the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to a GNA report, the woman, sitting through the proceedings at the court while murmuring and occasionally complaining loudly about the delay in calling her case, was given an audience.



Asked by a court what her case was about, she said her case was against the president, with the case title, “Mrs Mavis Agyemang and Nana Akufo-Addo.”



The report added that she indicated that the case was filed by the Chief Justice.



It was after she responded to the questions asked her that it was deduced that she must have been a little unstable in her mind.



Court officials accordingly went over to interact with the woman until she left the courtroom, the report added.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







EA/BOG