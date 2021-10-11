Drama as car thief snatches car from military officer in broad daylight

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

There was drama at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern region when a car thief snatched a car from a military officer in a broad daylight on Sunday.



Sargent Eric Okyere Agyapong, a physical training instructor of the Northern Military Command Headquarters, Tamale, currently on attachment at the army recruit training school Shai Hills at about 1:40 pm Sunday, October 10, 2021, visited his wife and children at Akyem Tafo.



His car, however, developed mechanical fault hence drove his wife’s Hyundai Elantra saloon car with registration number ER 490 21 with the wife on board to search for a mechanic to pick home to fix the car for him.



The couple met the suspect at a mechanic shop in the course of the conversation; the suspect suddenly jumped into the car of the couple and sped off with the car.



The military officer hired a taxi to chase the suspect.



The suspect who was speeding crashed another vehicle upon reaching Suhyen to the Jumapo stretch of Bunso to Koforidua highway.



The military officer raised an alarm which the youth in the area together with police at a nearby checkpoint came to the scene but the suspect resisted arrest.



He was pepper-sprayed several times and beaten before he was overpowered and arrested. He was sent to the Jumapo Police station. He was later taken to the Regional MTTD at the Police Headquarters, Koforidua.



The Akyem Tafo District Police command led by ASP Fred Kpetigo went to Regional Police headquarters, Koforidua, and met the suspect in handcuffs at the RMTTU charge office with a swollen face.



The suspect who was reticent however gave his name as Nana Agyemang.



He has since been moved to Akyem Tafo District Police Command, treated, and discharged at New Tafo Akim Government Hospital.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Kasapa News, the suspect is in police custody assisting investigation while the partly damaged stolen car has been towed to Regional Police Headquarters.