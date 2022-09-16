Drama as British Royal Guard collapses near Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Of all the scenes, sights, happenings, and news surrounding the funeral plans for the burial of the former monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II, a soldier on guard at one of the events made headlines in a rather awkward way.



In a video that has since gone viral, the soldier, who was on guard during one of the days of the filing past ceremonies for the late queen, fell on his face.



The scene, described by Inside Edition as a “moment of drama at 1 am,” happened as thousands filed past the queen.



He was immediately helped by two Scotland Yard officers.



“Faints themselves are generally relatively harmless. So, if you’re standing very still, particularly if your legs are locked, and you’re not really moving around, blood tends to pour in the lower parts of your body, and therefore, not even get back to the heart, and critically, not even gets back to the brain. And that’s when you pass out,” Dr. Ranj Singh, an Emergency Room Physician, told the channel.



Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She will be buried on Monday, September 19, 2022.



Watch the video below:







