Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso receives plaque for GhanaWeb Peace and Diplomacy Award

General News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, has applauded GhanaWeb and its readers for acknowledging his contributions to the security sector of the country.



Making this known during the presentation of a plaque to him at his office, the veteran security analyst explained that while this is not his first recognition, the fact that GhanaWeb has seen it fit to appreciate the work he has been doing for decades caps it for him.



“I’m really excited and this is an award not just for me as a person but for the college, the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College. Since I came here, I’ve got all the necessary ambience to be producing what I am able to produce. I have worked with the academia for over 30 years and what I think should be produced, I’ve been producing and for it to be recognized by no mean an organisation than GhanaWeb, shows that at least, my contribution is being recognized somewhere.



“Well, it’s not the first and only award I’ve been given but this is so precious in regional affairs and diplomacy, your excellence is shown by the productions that you give and you know I’ve been very vocal on almost every issue concerning security and international relations and this is something to more than, not just excite me, but to urge me on. And, I’m most grateful to GhanaWeb, and I’m most grateful to those who recognized me and voted for me. I’m thankful,” he said.



Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso won the award for the GhanaWeb Peace and Diplomacy Award at the maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards held in November 2021.



Presenting the plaque to him, the Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publisher Solutions Ghana Limited (ADPU Gh) – managers of GhanaWeb, Ekow Blankson, said that the people-choice award was instituted to acknowledge the hard work, contributions and impacts that people have made towards the growth of Ghana.



