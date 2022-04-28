Dr Stella Agyemang Duah sensitizes Ghanaians against food wastage

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Dr Stella Agyemang Duah, a Research Scientist with Ghana Atomic Energy on Thursday, April 28, 2022 marked Stop Food Wastage Day with a sensitization program n Kumasi.



In what was the first edition of the program, Dr Agyemang Duah and her team visited various parts of the Kumasi Metropolis where they pressed home the importance of saving food.



They advocated for a reduction in food wastage and a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to embrace the concept of saving food.



At an event in the conference room of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Dr Stella Agyemang Duah encouraged all stakeholders to be conscious of reducing food waste.



She further stated that unavoidable waste can be channeled into organic fertilisers or compost.



She also appealed to waste management companies to come on board to design robust bin segregation materials which can ease the effect of carbon emissions on our landfill sites and promote a clean Ghana.



At the policy level, the team encouraged the Government to consider SDG 12 targets and indicators, implement and monitor them.



They assured of their readiness to help government the above-stated objective with the affirmation that “we are available to assist the ministries or government to achieve this goal by 2030. Aside attitudinal, solving food waste is political. Everyone must be involved.



At the food production level, the team said they were going to engage farmers to explore ways of reducing post-harvest losses.



“We are checking wastage at the farmers level as well. The target of sustainable development goal 12 count postharvest losses and we are ready to secure losses along the production and supply chains as well. We will channel them into compost to reduce the use of inorganic fertilisers. These inorganic fertilisers have prolonged health issues on consumer. Even farmers are at risk spraying these fertilisers,” she said.



