Dr Serebour Ouaicoe to serve as Technical Advisor to GJA Elections Committee

The Electoral Commission (EC) has nominated Dr Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services Department, as Technical Advisor to the Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).



This is in response to a request by the GJA, pursuant to a recommendation made by the Election Dispute Adjudication Committee (EDAC) of the Association, following the determination of petitions brought before it by some aggrieved aspirants in the GJA national elections.



A statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary, GJA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the request was in line with EDAC’s ‘General Recommendations' sub clause (a) of its report on the 2021 Pre-election Disputes.



The clause states that, “The Association must provide the Elections Committee with a Technical Advisor from the National Electoral Commission, or an elections expert to support the Elections Committee in its functions post haste."



The statement said per EDAC's recommendation, Dr Serebour Quaicoe would provide technical and any other advice to GJA's Elections Committee to ensure the successful conduct of the GJA national and regional elections scheduled for June 24, 2022.