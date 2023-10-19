Dr Samuel Ben Owusu appointed Special Emissary by International Society of Diplomats

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: GNA

The International Society of Diplomats has appointed United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador, Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu, as Special Emissary.



He will represent the International Society of Diplomats and “play a key role in bridging gaps, fostering fruitful dialogues, and resolving conflicts across nations,” a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, said on Thursday.



“Dr. Owusu, in his new role, brings onboard a wealth of diplomatic expertise to help achieve the organisation’s goals of building stronger international ties and promoting mutual respect and understanding,” the release said.



“His Excellency Ambassador. Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu’s track record as a diplomat and his commitment to promoting harmony and cooperation makes him an ideal choice for this significant role.



“Having previously represented his country with distinction at various international forums, he has gained the respect and admiration of colleagues and counterparts worldwide.”



Ambassador, Sammy David, Liberia Country Director of the International Society of Diplomats, representing the Head Missions of the Council of Emissaries, Canada, presented the award and appointment, effective August 2023.



Dr. Owusu’s aim is to “strengthen diplomatic partnerships and advance resolutions to global challenges by employing his unique diplomatic finesse and negotiation skills”.



He expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged to dedicate his efforts towards the objectives of the organisation.



The International Society of Diplomats is dedicated to promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation among nations.



Congratulatory messages and well-wishes, the release said, had been pouring in for Dr Owusu from fellow diplomats, government officials, and international organisations as “the international community looks forward to his impact in the new role”.



“Leaders from around the world have commended this appointment as a testament to Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu’s diplomatic aptitude, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to making the world a more peaceful and harmonious place.



“As His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Samuel Ben Owusu embarks on this new journey, the nation rejoices and holds its collective breath, hoping for his continued success and recognising his outstanding contribution to the field of diplomacy”.