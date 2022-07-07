Dr. Opoku-Agyeman becomes the first Ghanaian fellowship-trained in transgender surgery

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After his recent training, Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman has become the first Ghanaian surgeon to be formally fellowship-trained in transgender surgery.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, following his medical education at the Des Moines University in Iowa, the already certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, who practices in the United States, got selected to pursue a one-year fellowship on transgender/gender-affirming surgery.



Dr. Sherman Leis, the world-renowned physician and acclaimed expert on transgender surgery, led the Ghanaian and others in this training, the report added.



In 2021, Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman completed the fellowship, cementing his place as the world’s first-ever Black man to do so.



The Ghanaian now performs all aspects of transgender surgery from facial to breast and bottom surgeries.



It is worth mentioning that this achievement by the Ghanaian comes at a time when Ghana is strongly debating the subject of legalization and or criminalization ofhomosexuality., as



About Dr. Opoku-Agyeman



Dr Opoku-Agyeman’s practice covers cosmetic procedures, reconstructive surgeries and extremely challenging procedures such as complex gender surgeries.



He is also the author of multiple high-quality academic publications and presentations in the field of plastic surgery, one of which is the ‘Opoku Classification System.’



In medical school, he was awarded the prestigious Student Doctor of the Year Award and inducted into the Sigma Sigma Phi academic honor society.



Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman also served as chief resident for 4 years at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center where he was a general residency resident.



He also completed a surgical internship at the University of Massachusetts.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



