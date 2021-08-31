Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie highlights developmental projects in his constituency

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

• Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party must be ambassadors of the paty's achievements



• This is the only way the party can counter lies by the opposition NPP and retain power beyond 2024



• This is the view of Effiduase-Asokore MP Nana Ayew Afriyie



Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, MP for Effiduase-Asokore, has highlighted some developmental works within his constituency and urged members of the governing NPP within his constituency to propagate that people of Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.



Speaking to the media after a brief tour within his constituency, the MP indicated that, he will soon inaugurate some classroom blocks he has been able to build for his constituents in order to develop the teaching and learning process within his constituency.



“We will be inaugurating a six-unit classroom block that has been built for those in Asokore Zongo, we have been able to complete the asphalting of the major roads within the constituency and we will be opening it up. We will be inaugurating the small-town water project which has been completed to serve about six towns….” Dr Afriyie said.



He is of the view that there are many ongoing projects within the various constituencies but they have been left without Ghanaians knowing what the government is doing.



Touching on how the NPP can be able to break the eight, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie charged members of the governing party to continue propagating the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for Ghanaians to know that he is fixing the country.



The MP is of the view that, members of the NPP should keep on telling their success stories and if they fail in communicating the achievements of the President to Ghanaians, nobody will do that.



“We must respect the constitution of the party, we won’t allow anybody to do anything anyhow. All the delegates should be ambassadors so that their activities will bring people to the party,” he told journalists after he commissioned some projects within his constituency.



“I am asking every NPP member to start speaking to our issues, otherwise the opposition NDC will be lying to Ghanaians just as Allotey Jacobs did and he is now apologizing,” Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie stressed.



In the last few months, Ghanaian youth have taken to social media to demand accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from government.



The #FixTheCountry advocacy, which began in May, has garnered huge support since campaigners, largely young Ghanaians, started highlighting some of the inadequacies in the country.



In its response to the aggrieved youth, government outlined initiatives it has implemented, including the Nation Builders’ Corp (NABCO), National Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) as part of efforts to build the human capital in the country.



But the protestors say the impact of these initiatives have not been felt on the ground.



